AEW star confirms injury ahead of All In; reacts to interim champion being crowned

A 34-year-old AEW star has confirmed that she is not cleared to compete due to injury. The star also congratulated the interim champion in advance. With All In 2025 just over the horizon, Red Velvet made a big confession. The star has been performing in All Elite Wrestling since 2020. Lately, she was a top star in Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor, as she held the ROH Women's World TV Championship before relinquishing it due to injury.

Ad

Taking to X (fka Twitter), Red Velvet confirmed that she is not cleared to compete at the ROH Super Card of Honor Pay-Per-View this weekend before All In. Velvet also congratulated the next Ring of Honor Women's TV Champion in advance, as she had to relinquish it:

"Not the news I wanted to share. I won’t be cleared to compete at Supercard of Honor due to injury. Don’t get it twisted this is just a pause, not the end. To the new Interim ROH Women’s TV Champ congrats in advance. Hold it down, because when I come back? I’m coming for it ALL," Red Velvet wrote.

Ad

Trending

Check out the screenshot below:

John Cena's secret romantic life - Watch here!

Red Velvet shared the above post on X to confirm her injury. [Image credits: X]

AEW star wanted a match with Mercedes Mone

During the ROH Final Battle 2024 media scrum last December, AEW star Red Velvet asked Tony Khan to put her against The CEO Mercedes Mone:

Ad

"Are we staying in Ring of Honor or can I say anybody? Anybody. TK, give me [Mercedes] Mone. Everybody wants it. Let’s go. Let’s make it happen. Let’s do it. Absolutely. Line them up. You know I always cook, Tony. He knows. Let’s keep cooking. Let’s bring them. I never turn down a challenge. I’m ready for anybody and everyone, so bring them. I’m ready. I’m hungry," Red Velvet said.

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Red Velvet gets her match against Mercedes Mone when she returns from her current injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More