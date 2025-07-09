AEW star relinquishes title; Tony Khan issues statement

Tony Khan has issued a statement following an AEW star's relinquishment of her title. This will undoubtedly come as a surprise to many, but the situation is such that no alternative course of action could be taken.

Tony, on top of running All Elite Wrestling, also runs its sister promotion Ring of Honor, and one of its top champions is none other than Red Velvet, who is the ROH Women’s World Television Champion. She won that title in July 2024, defeating Billie Starkz.

At the All In Media Call, Tony Khan dropped the unfortunate news that Red Velvet has sustained an injury and that she will be relinquishing her Ring of Honor Women’s World TV Championship. Additionally, TK announced that a new interim champion will be crowned as Velvet continues her rehabilitation.

Tony Khan reveals the truth about Mercedes Mone’s influence

For a long time, many fans and some outlets have reported that AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has significant influence over the company's creative decisions and holds some sway.

However, AEW President Tony Khan has now debunked those claims. In the same All In Media call, he said that while Mone has been booked strongly, she does not have any say in the creative decisions regarding her or any other star, for that matter.

Tony's statement will put to rest all those allegations that the former WWE star has any influence or that she uses her clout to get decisions in her favor. Mercedes Mone will take on Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In in a few days.

