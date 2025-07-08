Tony Khan finally confirms whether Mercedes Mone has creative control in AEW

Mercedes Mone has been on a tear ever since arriving in AEW last year. The former WWE Superstar has not taken a singles loss in the promotion and even won this year's Owen Hart Cup, giving her a shot at Toni Storm's AEW Women's World Championship at All In: Texas.
Due to her dominance and the star power she brought with her to All Elite Wrestling, fans have speculated that The CEO has some measure of creative control written into her contract. The fact that her favorite writer, Jennifer Pepperman, was hired alongside her reinforced the rumors.
However, it seems that Mone doesn't have creative control, after all. During today's All In media call, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed as much when Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp brought it up. Khan called the TBS Champion a "great person" and noted that just because she's enjoyed strong booking doesn't mean she has any control over her creative direction.
Mercedes Mone is confident heading into AEW All In: Texas
While Mercedes Mone has already racked up six belts, including the CMLL World Women's Championship, she has yet to add the crown jewel to her collection: the AEW Women's World Title. However, she has a shot at taking it this Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX.
Mercedes defeated Jamie Hayter at Double or Nothing to win the women's bracket of the Owen Hart Cup, granting her a shot at All Elite Wrestling's top female, "Timeless" Toni Storm.
The 33-year-old is certain she'll win—so much so that when Amazon advertised a $10 Prime Video credit for those who buy the PPV, she thanked the company for giving even more people the chance to see her victory:
"Thanks to @PrimeVideo even more fans have a reason to watch me beat Toni Storm at #AEWAllInTexas," Mone wrote on X/Twitter.
Mercedes Mone has faced some stiff challenges throughout her AEW tenure so far, but now she'll face the most decorated woman in the promotion's history. Whether she can add a seventh belt to her collection this weekend remains to be seen.
