Update on Mercedes Mone's backstage influence on AEW's creative decisions - Reports

Mercedes Mone has long been accused of exerting influence over AEW and their creative decisions regarding her booking. There is now a new update regarding this, and it might surprise some fans.

The TBS Champion is one of the most talked-about wrestling stars in the company, and she backs that up with her impressive wrestling style and promo skills. Despite her obvious talent, the former WWE star has long been accused of having too much power, to the extent that she can influence how her matches unfold.

However, Fightful Select has now reported that it is not the case. The report claimed that Mercedes having a lot of control over her character is not true and that they have never heard of anything like it.

The report also stated that a source indicated Mercedes Mone has not ruled out the possibility of losing, as the idea has not been discussed by the companies. The talk about her having a lot of influence is more down to her on-screen character.

Kevin Nash slams Mercedes Mone

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has slammed Mercedes Mone and accused her of not being the same star she was in WWE. Nash is a straightforward talker and did not hesitate when it came to calling out the TBS Champion.

He was speaking on a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast when he said:

“Sasha, whatever her name is now, CEO ... I watched her match and man she's phoning her s**t in big time. That's not the same girl I watched tear down the house in Brooklyn with Bayley.”

That is as scathing as it can get, and it will be interesting to see what the AEW TBS Champion will have to say about this.

