Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) takes a shot at top AEW star after All In announcement

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) took a dig at an AEW champion following an announcement regarding All In 2025. The CEO has a massive match to compete in at the Texas event.
Top AEW star Toni Storm has caught some shots fired by Mercedes Mone. At All In 2025 on July 12, Storm will defend her Women's World Championship against Mercedes in what will be one of the biggest women's matches in history. The Timeless One and The CEO have gotten involved in some physical altercations during the build-up and didn't fail to take shots at each other.
AEW recently announced that fans who purchase All In through Amazon Prime would get a $10 Prime Video credit. Mercedes shared the announcement through her X handle while also taking a shot at Toni Storm, vowing to defeat her on July 12:
"Thanks to @PrimeVideo even more fans have a reason to watch me beat Toni Storm at #AEWAllInTexas," wrote Mone.
Mercedes Mone dropped F-bombs while addressing the AEW Women's World Champion
Nearly two weeks ago on Collision, Mercedes Mone appeared in a backstage segment where she addressed the AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm. The CEO dropped multiple F-bombs on Toni ahead of their title match at All In 2025 to heat things up even more:
"You're a mark, just like all of these fans, but me, I'm a true star, darling. I'm Six Belts Mone, a global champion, soon to be Seven Belts Mone. And Toni, you're right about one thing, you're not just some motherf****r, you're the motherf****r that's gonna get so f****d over at All In: Texas. Because Toni, this is my movie, because this is my story," said Mercedes.
The animosity between Mercedes and Toni Storm over the past few weeks would culminate in the Women's World title match between the two on July 12. It will be interesting to see who secures the victory.
