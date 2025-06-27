Mercedes Mone shockingly drops multiple f-bombs on AEW Collision

This past Wednesday, Mercedes Mone got the drop on her AEW All In : Texas opponent Toni Storm, and laid her out. The CEO sent the reigning Women's World Champion a profanity-laced message on the latest edition of Collision.

Ad

After Toni Storm blindsided her with a German Suplex after her title win at Grand Slam Mexico, Mercedes Mone retaliated by ambushing The Timeless One at the start of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The 2025 Women's Owen Cup winner locked Storm in her signature submission move, the Statement Maker, and kept the hold on until All Elite officials and eventually Mina Shirakawa arrived to stop her onslaught.

On this Thursday's edition of AEW Collision, Mercedes cut a promo on the All Elite Wrestling Women's Champion, listing her newly-won accolades and promising to collect The Illustrious One's title as well.

Ad

Trending

"You're a mark, just like all of these fans, but me, I'm a true star, darling. I'm Six Belts Mone, a global champion, soon to be Seven Belts Mone. And Toni, you're right about one thing, you're not just some motherf****r, you're the motherf****r that's gonna get so f****d over at All In : Texas. Because, Toni, this is my movie, because this is my story," said Mercedes. [0:02 - 0:36]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Mone will defend her TBS Championship against Storm's close ally Shirakawa next week on the 300th episode of Dynamite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More