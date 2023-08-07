AEW star confirms he's not on talking terms with Eddie Kingston

Wrestlers, whether in AEW or WWE, often have a fallout with each other over multiple issues. Their differences in the past have now led AEW star Ortiz to recently confirm that he and Eddie Kingston are not on talking terms.

The revelation came during the matchup between BULLET CLUB (Chase Owens & David Finlay) and the duo of Eddie Kingston & Togi Makabe at NJPW G1 Climax.

During the match, David Finlay relentlessly chopped Eddie Kingston's chest, only for him to stand unfazed in the corner. The situation escalated as Kingston retaliated with his own chops, creating a humorous moment in the bout. This spot caught the attention of AEW star Ortiz.

Taking to Twitter, Ortiz couldn't help but react to the humorous clip from the Eddie Kingston match. He stated that despite them not being on talking terms, seeing Kingston be himself brings him a lot of joy.

"Eddie and I might not be on talking terms right now. But putting our differences aside. Seeing him do his thing brings me so much joy!" Ortiz tweeted.

Proud~N~Powerful Ortiz @Ortiz_Powerful Eddie and I might not be on talking terms right now. But putting our differences aside. Seeing him do his thing brings me so much joy! twitter.com/CiaranRH93/sta…

Ortiz and Eddie Kingston's relationship took a hit earlier this year when the latter shockingly turned against Ortiz during their feud against the House of Black.

The tension escalated on Rampage when Ortiz tried to address their problems, but Kingston attacked him with a chair, marking the end of their partnership.

AEW star Eddie Kingston wants to join a popular tag team

AEW star Eddie Kingston expressed interest in joining Matt Hardy's stable before temporarily departing to wrestle in Japan.

On an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star talked about Eddie Kingston telling Hardy that he wanted to join his faction.

"A person that I think would love to do a trios with myself and Jeff would be Eddie Kingston. Before he was leaving to go to Japan, he said, ‘When I get back from this G1, can I be with you guys?’ He said, ‘I see what you guys are doing. You guys are always cooking. You’re very creative. It’s just easy. No bullsh*t. Can I be with you guys? Can I be part of The Hardy Party?’ I love some Eddie Kingston, man," Hardy said.

The possibility of the NJPW Strong Openweight Champion joining The Hardy Boyz would be exciting as the team could go after the AEW Trios Championship.

What are your thoughts on the potential partnership between Eddie Kingston and The Hardy Boyz? Sound off in the comments section below.

