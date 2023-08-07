Major AEW star wanted to join Matt Hardy's stable before going on a hiatus, says WWE veteran

A popular AEW star allegedly told Matt Hardy he wanted to work alongside the former WWE Superstar's stable. The wrestler in question has since embarked on a hiatus from the promotion to wrestle in Japan.

AEW's working relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling allowed Eddie Kingston to participate in this year's G1 Climax tournament. However, before his departure, The Mad King supposedly told Matt Hardy that he was interested in joining The Hardy Party.

Speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the tag team veteran said the following:

"A person that I think would love to do a trios with myself and Jeff would be Eddie Kingston. Before he was leaving to go to Japan, he said, ‘When I get back from this G1, can I be with you guys?’ He said, ‘I see what you guys are doing. You guys are always cooking. You’re very creative. It’s just easy. No bullsh*t. Can I be with you guys? Can I be part of The Hardy Party?’ I love some Eddie Kingston, man." [H/T Wrestlingheadlines]

Although The Hardy Party has not been prominently featured on AEW programming yet, this could soon change if Kingston is added to the mix. However, only time will tell whether this comes to fruition.

The Hardys take on their old rivals this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

If Eddie Kingston is added to Matt Hardy's chaotic stable, it could open up many doors for the talented 41-year-old, who many believe has been underutilized in Tony Khan's promotion lately.

Despite being beyond their physical primes, Matt and Jeff Hardy are still among the most popular AEW wrestlers. Their upcoming eye-catching match against The Young Bucks is a testament to that.

The brother duos will meet in the ring on the next episode of Dynamite for the first time in over a year. With Matt and Nick Jackson enjoying a wave of momentum at the moment, it will be difficult to get the better of them.

