The Hardy Boyz set to face top AEW duo for the first time after 437 days on Dynamite

The Hardy Boyz are set to compete against one of the top AEW tag teams after 437 days on Dynamite. The duo is none other than The Young Bucks.

The two teams have a long history with each other. They have wrestled in multiple matches across several promotions, including Ring of Honor. The two teams also squared off at AEW Double or Nothing last year.

Tonight on Rampage, The Hardy Boyz teamed up with Keith Lee to take on the team of Kip Sabian, The Butcher, and The Blade. After a tough fight, Lee and the Hardys managed to pick up the win.

After the match, in a backstage segment, both Matt and Jeff Hardy ran into their old rivals, The Young Bucks. Both teams exchanged a few words and in the end, agreed to have a match on Dynamite.

For the past few months, The Bucks had been focused on the Trios Division. They have also captured the AEW World Trios Championship on a couple of occasions.

Now, they have decided to return to the tag team divisions once more.

It remains to be seen who will emerge on top in their bout on Wednesday

Will The Young Bucks manage to get their revenge this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

