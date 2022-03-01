"More than just guys who get in the ring and do high spots" - Matt Hardy reveals that he's always been impressed by young AEW tag team

Matt Hardy began running his Hardy Family Office in 2021, and has now transitioned into a minority owner of the 'company' he founded.

In attempting to form a dominant faction, Hardy put together a string of odd wrestlers and formed them into a group of mercenaries. While the stable has enjoyed very little success, they are easily the most diverse group in AEW.

Hardy recently spoke about his initial impression of Private Party on his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. The former WWE Superstar revealed how he first met the duo at House of Glory.

"I do remember whenever we worked [Private Party] at House of Glory. Obviously, their gimmick, Private Party, and they were doing the dancing thing and we had a dance-off. (...) I remember thinking of you guys then as like, ‘Well, that's cool. They're actually doing these dance contests or trying to be more than just guys who get in the ring and do high spots.’ So I thought that was cool initially," Hardy said. (H/T: Fightful)

Matt Hardy would eventually recruit the duo to become the first official members of the HFO. Unfortunately, tensions have been rising lately between Hardy and Private Party, especially with Isiah Kassidy.

Matt Hardy complimented Isiah Kassidy for trolling Sammy Guevara

While Matt Hardy is seemingly breaking away from the AHFO, the veteran still took the time to compliment Kassidy. Hardy got a kick out of Kassidy trolling Sammy Guevara on Twitter by changing his profile picture to depict Sammy's girlfriend Tay Conti.

Kassidy responded by admitting that he's a big social media troll:

“I'm a big troll. I just thought it was funny as hell. I was like I'm going to get the craziest picture of Tay Conti. It got people talking and when you get people talking you've already exceeded the job. So I just went overboard,” Kassidy said. (H/T: Fightful)

Hardy, Kassidy, and HFO stablemate Andrade El Idolo are scheduled to take on Sting, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara in a tornado trios match at AEW Revolution on March 6. The faction will look to avenge recent embarrassments as tensions within the group continue to mount.

A wrestling veteran says a current AEW star would have been a great opponent for Roddy Piper here

Edited by Jacob Terrell