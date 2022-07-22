"Everybody wants me to join the Blackpool Combat Club" - AEW star considers joining Jon Moxley's faction

Jon Moxley's faction, the Blackpool Combat Club, may have to wait for a potential future member in AEW.

With William Regal acting as the manager, the stable currently consists of veteran stars Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, alongside Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro in WWE) and the young talent, Wheeler Yuta. The team also holds two titles as of now, with Moxley being the interim AEW World Champion and Yuta holding the ROH Pure Championship belt.

In the early days of the stable, Bryan Danielson had cited several prospective recruits for the Blackpool Combat Club. Lee Moriarty was also mentioned alongside Wheeler Yuta, and this prompted speculation that the young star may join the BCC in the near future.

In a recent interview in MuscleMan Malcolm’s show, Moriarty spoke about the possibility of him joining the ranks of the BCC.

“The way I look at the AEW groups is, I’m going to do what’s best for my career. I understand everybody wants me to join the Blackpool Combat Club ever since Danielson said my name, and I get that my style of wrestling would fit well with them. But I like the idea of growing by fighting them. You can’t get better if you are only teaming with these people, you can only get to a certain place if you’re not fighting the best, in my opinion, there’s only so far we can go.” (H/T : Wrestling Headlines)

Lee Moriarty was recently engaged in a feud with Jonathan Gresham, who currently holds the ROH World Championship title. As of now, it remains to be seen whether the feud will continue in the coming weeks.

The AEW star also commented on Wheeler Yuta's fights with Jon Moxley

Lee Moriarty further explained his perspective by using Wheeler Yuta as an example. He stated that Yuta had multiple matches with Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, which helped elevate him massively.

"He [Yuta] fought those guys repeatedly. He fought Jon Moxley 3 times, I think, before joining the group, and you saw how he progressed before getting there. I’ve only had the chance to step into the ring with Danielson twice. Moxley, once. Yuta, once in AEW. There’s a lot more room for me to grow before joining them" (H/T : Wrestling Headlines)

Fans will have to stay tuned to see if Lee Moriarty will stand against the BCC in the coming weeks.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin his honest thoughts on Ric Flair's final match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far