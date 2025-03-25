AEW star convinced he was 'replaced' as WWE executive under Triple H's leadership

An AEW star and executive recently opened up about his WWE exit during a period of major changes in the backstage hierarchy of the sports entertainment juggernaut. The individual in question, Jeff Jarrett, also discussed his replacement under the new regime.

The Last Outlaw made his All Elite debut in November 2022 and has been prominently featured in the Tony Khan-led company in both singles and multi-person matches. The veteran also holds the position of AEW's Director of Business Development. Earlier this year, he aimed to pursue the promotion's World Championship but has been absent from television since January.

During a recent live Q&A session on his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett was asked about his WWE exit in 2022. A change in the Stamford-based company's creative production regime was happening at that time, with Triple H beginning to take charge of the promotion. Jarrett, who had served as Senior Vice President of Live Events, was replaced by The Game's close friend, Brian James (aka Road Dogg of DX).

When asked by a fan if his WWE departure had anything to do with the aforementioned regime change, Jarrett said:

"I mean, the short answer would be, it would have to be yes," said Jarret. "To be clear here, there is a funny story about this in that Brian, I can't say, took my position, but Brian was put in the exact same job I had. Best buds, him replacing me. I always kind of thought that was fascinating, but the optics obviously appear and more to be unfolded that I'm not aware of, I think, in the months and years to come...."

Double J also clarified that despite not being as close with Triple H as Road Dogg, the two men had shared an amicable working relationship.

"But it's pretty obvious that Vince brought me back not once but twice, three times, four times, or three times over that time frame. So I think the most simplistic bill of answer would be, 'Brian was more of a Triple H guy,' but I've never had a cross word with Hunter in my life. Always business, always cordial. As a matter of fact, when I came back the first time, As far as the Royal Rumble, he was the one who gave me the call. So, to be in the Royal Rumble, because the Hall of Fame was 2018, 2019, the Rumble. Hunter's the one who called me there. So I can't say I'm not a Triple H guy, but I think Brian is more of a Triple H guy." [H/T - Fightful]

Jarrett had previously served as a backstage producer in WWE and had a role on the promotion's creative team.

When was Jeff Jarrett last seen in action in AEW?

On the January 29 episode of AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett faced off against Claudio Castagnoli of The Death Riders in a singles match. The King of the Mountain could have earned a shot at Jon Moxley's AEW World Title if he had defeated The Swiss Cyborg, but interference from The One True King and his allies cost him the victory in Huntsville, Alabama.

Jarrett has not competed in an AEW ring since then, although he did wrestle at AAA Rey De Reyes 2025 a few days ago.

