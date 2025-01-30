  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Jeff Jarrett
  • Vulnerable AEW star attacked on Dynamite; assailant faces no consequences

Vulnerable AEW star attacked on Dynamite; assailant faces no consequences

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Jan 30, 2025 02:06 GMT
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [photo: AEW Official X Account]
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [Image credit: AEW's X account]

A certain AEW star fell victim to two attacks moments ago on Dynamite. As if it wasn't enough that he lost his match on the show, he ended up suffering from a post-match assault.

Jeff Jarrett has been gunning for one final ride for his career, as he has had world title aspirations to begin 2025. Tonight, only one man stood in the way of a title shot, as he had to get through Claudio Castagnoli to get to Jon Moxley.

It was a match that ended up being closer than expected, and this forced the Death Riders to interfere and guarantee that JJ would not be given a shot at the belt. They played the numbers game, having Wheeler Yuta distract the referee long enough for Mox to come in and blindside Jarrett. This allowed Claudio to hit a series of Neutralizers for the win.

also-read-trending Trending

It was a bad night for Double J, but it got even worse when MJF came out to gloat. The former AEW World Champion blindsided the WWE Hall of Famer with his Dynamite Diamond Ring and laid him out in the ring. He then took the mic, and although not directly, seemed to tell him "I told you so."

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी