Vulnerable AEW star attacked on Dynamite; assailant faces no consequences

A certain AEW star fell victim to two attacks moments ago on Dynamite. As if it wasn't enough that he lost his match on the show, he ended up suffering from a post-match assault.

Jeff Jarrett has been gunning for one final ride for his career, as he has had world title aspirations to begin 2025. Tonight, only one man stood in the way of a title shot, as he had to get through Claudio Castagnoli to get to Jon Moxley.

It was a match that ended up being closer than expected, and this forced the Death Riders to interfere and guarantee that JJ would not be given a shot at the belt. They played the numbers game, having Wheeler Yuta distract the referee long enough for Mox to come in and blindside Jarrett. This allowed Claudio to hit a series of Neutralizers for the win.

It was a bad night for Double J, but it got even worse when MJF came out to gloat. The former AEW World Champion blindsided the WWE Hall of Famer with his Dynamite Diamond Ring and laid him out in the ring. He then took the mic, and although not directly, seemed to tell him "I told you so."

