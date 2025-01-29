MJF responds to massive criticism with a cryptic post ahead of AEW Dynamite

AEW is building a feud between MJF and Jeff Jarrett. Amidst the budding rivalry, the former AEW World Champion addressed massive criticism with a cryptic post on his social media account.

Double J is scheduled to take on Claudio Castagnoli on AEW Dynamite this week. He'll challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship if he wins. Earlier this year, Friedman offered to help the WWE Hall of Famer win the gold, which the latter rejected.

The Salt of the Earth is set to appear on the All Elite flagship show to address the fans. Before his scheduled Dynamite appearance, Max took to his Instagram account to post a cryptic message which has led the fans to wonder what he's trying to say. Sharing a picture of his cat on his Instagram story, he wrote:

Trending

“It’s vital to listen to criticism. Even bad faith criticism can have a shred of truth. Don’t be ignorant. Evolve.”

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Screenshot of MJF's story (Image credits: Instagram)

This could be related to his feud with Jeff Jarrett. AEW has been facing criticism lately for pushing Double J into the World Title picture and stealing the opportunity from the younger stars. It looks like MJF, being a part of the angle, has also faced some heat.

Maxwell's perplexing post could be about his feud with Jarrett or a reference to AEW facing heavy backlash due to its lack of creativity in the product. It could also be about something completely different.

Max Caster refused to work with MJF

Max Caster claims that he's the "Best Wrestler Alive." He recently went to his Instagram account to ask his fans who would survive in a match against him. A fan answered MJF.

In response, Caster claimed that he would never work with The Wolf of Wrestling. He's said the same thing in the past:

"I refuse to work with him," Caster wrote.

Expand Tweet

Caster used to be in a tag team with Anthony Bowens. But the duo officially split up and went their separate ways a couple of weeks ago. Both the stars are now focused on their individual careers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback