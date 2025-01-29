Former World Champion set to appear on AEW Dynamite this week

AEW has just announced that one of its former world champions is set for an appearance on tomorrow's episode of Dynamite which is taking place in Huntsville, Alabama. This will be through an on-screen segment.

MJF has been more active on the promotion recently, as he is feuding with Jeff Jarrett. A couple of weeks ago, the two got into a mic battle that went viral because of how personal it had become. Last week, Jarrett refocused on his goal of becoming a world champion, but it seems that Friedman was not having it.

Tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite, the Wolf of Wrestling will be given the floor again. He could end up talking once more about The Last Outlaw and his intentions to ensure he never gets close to the world title.

Trending

"#AEWDynamite TOMORROW Huntsville, AL 8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS & MAX Last Wednesday on Dynamite, @the_MJF had harsh words for @realjeffjarrett’s AEW World Title aspirations + a tense face-off with Hangman Page! What will MJF have to say TOMORROW NIGHT? LIVE at 8pm ET/7c on TBS + MAX"

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Expand Tweet

Jeff will also be on the show tomorrow night, taking on Claudio Castagnoli of the Death Riders with a shot at Jon Moxley on the line. It remains to be seen whether he's successful or if MJF gets involved.

AEW has planted seeds for MJF feuding with another former world champion

Last week on Dynamite, MJF abruptly took center stage to talk about Jeff Jarrett and address their promo battle a few weeks prior. But another star on the roster was not amused by this, 'Hangman' Adam Page.

Hangman was set to face local talent that night, but Friedman seemed to cut in line. As soon as he finished his promo, the former world champion approached MJF and told him to leave the ring, as it was his time already.

Expand Tweet

One thing to note is that both The Salt of the Earth and Page hold grudges, and this may be a teaser of a potentially heated feud between them sometime soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback