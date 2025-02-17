AEW star Cope (aka Adam Copeland) reveals his big wrestling secret

  • home icon
By Tejas Pagare
Modified Feb 17, 2025 03:17 GMT
Cope is a former TNT Champion [Image Credit: Cope on Instagram]

AEW star Cope recently revealed some details about his pro wrestling tactics. He has been wrestling for many years and was an instrumental star for WWE too. He signed with AEW in 2023 and has been pushed substantially in the company.

The former TNT Champion has been known for his passionate promos. He was absent for nine years from the industry due to health issues. Despite returning from the lengthy hiatus, he hasn't seemingly missed a step in terms of in-ring and promo abilities. His segments always connect with the fans and recently he revealed why.

While speaking with Fightful, The Rated-R Superstar claimed that he believes what is said on the microphone and everything later happens inadvertently.

“I find one thing that Adam, the person, actually believes. Then, hopefully, the fiction should follow that truth, and that’s generally what I try to do: find one thing that I can bite into, not as a performer, but as a human being. Go, 'Right, okay, I actually believe that.' So, if I can focus on that, that’s gonna come out with some real intent, and hopefully, everything else kind of falls in line," he said. [H/T - 411Mania]
Cope lost at Grand Slam Australia

The former TNT Champion, FTR, and Jay White have been after The Death Riders for more than a month now. The latter team has failed to establish the upper hand against the opposition several times. Jay White and Cope wrestled against Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta in a Brisbane Brawl match at Grand Slam Australia.

Both teams showcased intense violence in the ring. In the end, however, the reigning AEW World Champion choked out Cope. Despite winning, The Death Riders' leader continued to assault the already passed-out star.

It will be interesting to see who walks out from Revolution 2025 as the AEW World Champion when The Rated-R Superstar takes on Jon Moxley for the gold.

Edited by Harish Raj S
