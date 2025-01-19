AEW star Cope breaks silence on Vince McMahon allegations and relationship with former WWE boss

Adam Copeland made his name as Edge in WWE. Vince McMahon signed the young wrestler and trusted him as one of the top superstars of the company during periods of massive growth in the industry. Now known as Cope in AEW, Copeland is opening up on his relationship with McMahon and the recent allegations.

The Rated R Superstar has spoken fondly of Mr. McMahon over the years, despite various rumors and controversies. While others have publicly distanced themselves from the former WWE boss, Cope has made clear his relationship with Vince, and the respect they share. The 2012 Hall of Famer joined AEW after his final WWE match in 2023 and remains a top star in Tony Khan's company.

Cope shared his thoughts on McMahon, the recent allegations against him, and their relationship, during a recent interview with Stephen Brunt on Up Close. He was asked about their time together and he said he found his former boss to be a fascinating man, despite admittedly not agreeing with him on several occasions.

"It was fascinating to eventually sit down with him and ask him the reasoning for certain things on the show. I liken it to being able to sit down with [PT] Barnam, 'How? Why? How was all of this created? Why did you do it this way?' I just thought, I have this opportunity to sit down with this really interesting man and try to understand how he got where he got to. That was always fascinating. To try and peak into what a billionaire's brain looks like. I also realize that, I think I'm good not being a billionaire. You see how much comes with that. Fascinating man. Fascinating man. Intelligent man," he said. [H/T to Fightful]

Brunt mentioned how McMahon had a dark side, referring to recent allegations. Copeland said he learned of the issues later as he was never that close back then. The 51-year-old went on about how it was fascinating talking shop with McMahon, pointing to how the Dana Whites of the world have taken their cues from the billionaire.

"Absolutely. After the fact, you learn some of that stuff, and it's like, 'What?' I was never close enough to know that. It was still business. I love talking business with him. It was fascinating. [...] I get a lot of what he was trying to accomplish. I didn't always agree with it at the time, I'd sometimes fight it kicking and screaming, and sometimes I'd be like, 'Ah, but he was right. Interesting. I didn't see that coming.' Fascinating, just from the wrestling and business perspective, to dive into how and why he made the decisions he made. I always found it fascinating," he added. [H/T: Fightful]

The Ultimate Opportunist has 17 singles championship reigns in WWE, and 14 tag team reigns. The inaugural Money in the Bank winner also won the King of the Ring in 2001, and the Royal Rumble in 2010 and 2021.

Cope set for first-time-ever match on AEW Dynamite

AEW will invade the Knoxville Coliseum in Knoxville, TN on Wednesday for a live Dynamite. This will be the fallout episode from last week's Maximum Carnage episode. Below is the updated lineup:

Cope vs. PAC

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega will face-off

Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart

World Tag Team Championship Match: Private Party (c) vs. The Hurt Syndicate

Private Party (c) vs. The Hurt Syndicate Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne

Despite their lengthy careers, Dynamite will feature the first-ever PAC vs. Edge singles bout. The ring veterans have never shared the ring before.

