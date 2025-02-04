AEW star criticizes Paul Heyman's recent look: "He’s got to lose some weight"

An AEW star criticized Paul Heyman’s recent look and said that he needs to lose some weight. The Wiseman could still view this as good advice, given that it's coming from legendary wrestling commentator Jim Ross.

Jim Ross has battled health issues over the past few years, so his concern for Paul Heyman is easily understood. While Heyman is showing no signs of slowing down in his WWE appearances, JR recently expressed his concerns regarding The Bloodline's Wiseman.

Speaking on a recent edition of Grilling JR, Ross called attention to Heyman's weight. He noted that he wasn't worried about how Paul looked but rather about his health:

“He’s got an issue that concerns me: it’s his weight. And this is like the pot calling the kettle black, but godd*mn, man. I saw him on TV the other day and he just, I know he spends good money on getting suits made, things like that, he has to, but he’s got to lose some weight. I say that for health reasons not aesthetics as much as, or his look, his TV look.” [H/T EWrestling News]

Jim Ross praises Paul Heyman

In the same episode, Jim Ross also alluded to how WWE is lucky to have Paul Heyman in its ranks because he has a great booking mind.

“They’re lucky they have him, in my opinion, and Triple H sees, knows, Paul’s got a great booking mind, and if he’s focused on one thing, one entity, like The Bloodline, for example, then he can do great work. Every idea won’t be acceptable, but most of them will. He’s got a method to his madness, and he’s brilliant,” he said.

Heyman was on a long hiatus but is now managing Roman Reigns once again. It will be interesting to see what plans he has for the Tribal Chief moving forward.

