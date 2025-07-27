AEW star crowned new champion 

One of AEW's regularly featured tag team competitors recently acquired championship gold in a different promotion. The star in question, Bishop Kaun, is one-half of The Gates of Agony.Kaun, alongside his tag partner Toa Liona, linked up with Ricochet some time earlier after the decorated high-flyer revealed that he was looking for a crew to aid him in his title aspirations. The newly forged partnership has begun to pay dividends already, as The Gates of Agony helped The One and Only defeat AR Fox on Collision last week - a favor Ricochet returned on the same episode by helping the duo win their $200,000 four-way tag bout.This week on AEW Dynamite, The Excellence of Elevation and The GOA once again reiterated their goals moving forward. Now, news has broken that Bishop Kaun has won the Pan Afrikan World Diaspora Championship at a recent indie event seemingly organized by ASÉ Wrestling.Kaun and Liona will also be taking part in an Eliminator Tournament for a chance to compete for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Forbidden Door 2025. They are scheduled to take on the team of Brody King and Bandido in the first round.Match results for AEW Collision this weekAll Elite Wrestling continued its residency in the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom this Saturday for Collision. The episode featured a seven-match card, the outcomes of which have been listed below:Dustin Rhodes (c) defeated Lee Moriarty [TNT Championship Match]Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson (Bang Gang Gang) defeated Big Bill and Bryan Keith [World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament Match]Anthony Bowens defeated Max CasterThe Outrunners, Hologram, and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Hechicero, Lance Archer, and The InfantryJulia Hart, Skye Blue, and Thekla defeated Laynie Luck, Mazzerati &amp; Rachael ElleringKip Sabian and Nick Wayne defeated Angelico and AR FoxAthena (c) defeated Alex Windsor [ROH Women's World Championship Match]It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and his creative team have planned for this coming Wednesday.