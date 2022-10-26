AEW star Danhausen drops another clue on potential heel turn

Danhausen recently shared another image and cryptic message regarding his future in AEW.

The 32-year-old star shared a throwback post a few days ago teasing a potential gimmick change in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Known for his comical act in AEW, The Very Nice, Very Evil one became a fan favorite due to his successful tenure on the independent circuit. Donning white, black and red face paint to depict a ghoul, he captivated fans with his unique gimmick.

During AEW's first show in Canada, the former independent star appeared ringside and created a distraction during the All-Atlantic title match between Orange Cassidy and PAC. Despite the gimmick of a hilarious vampire who 'curses' his opponents, it seems The Very Nice, Very Evil one wants to be taken seriously.

The AEW star recently took to Twitter to share a mysterious message:

"You’ve given me everything, now I'll give the Devil your due."

Danhausen @DanhausenAD You’ve given me everything, now I'll give the Devil your due. You’ve given me everything, now I'll give the Devil your due. https://t.co/T3juA2SlvK

What did the wrestling world have to say about Danhausen's tweet?

The wrestling fraternity instantly took a liking to Danhausen's comical gimmick and have always looked forward to his appearances on weekly shows. While the AEW star usually portrays a face, it would be an interesting turn of events to see him as a heel.

Following his tweet, fans instantly responded on social media. Most expressed that they were eager to see the 32-year-old turn heel:

The Very Nice, Very Evil one formed a tag team with HOOK and Erick Rowan for a few matches in the promotion. He has not competed in many singles matches and often accompanies other talent to the ring.

Would you like to see Danhausen compete as a heel in AEW? Do you think with the character change we'll see the star compete in the ring more often? Sound off in the comments section down below!

Poll : Would you like to see Danhausen change character? Yes No 0 votes