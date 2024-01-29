AEW star Danhausen jokingly implies he will never wrestle again

AEW star Danhausen recently had a fun exchange with a fan, where he jokingly responded to a question about when he would be competing in-ring once more. He claimed that he would never wrestle again.

The Very Nice, and Very Evil star was previously out with a chest injury, and he missed eight months of action. He made his in-ring return back in November, competing in tag team action. Since then, he has been tagging with Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends.

On Twitter, Danhausen shared the unfortunate news that he was stuck at the airport, and thus had a question and answer session on Twitter. One fan asked him when they would be able to see him competing in-ring again. He jokingly responded with a GIF from the iconic movie, Home Alone, as he said that this would never happen.

The exchange can be seen below.

Danhausen wishes to team up with Sting before he retires

A few weeks ago, Danhausen responded positively to a fan's idea for a match of his. This would be him teaming up with WWE Hall of Famer Sting and Darby Allin.

This would be an interesting trio, as all three of these wrestlers compete with face paint as part of their gimmicks.

The AEW star responded to this suggestion and liked the idea. He too wished that he would have a chance to team up with The Stinger before he retired.

His tweet can be seen below.

He now has five weeks left, as Sting is set to compete in his retirement match on March 6th, in what seems to be a tag team match alongside his mentee as they take on The Young Bucks.

