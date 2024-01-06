Top AEW star pitches to team up with Sting before his retirement

A top AEW star has revealed that he wants to team with Sting and his ally Darby Allin before the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion retires.

The star in question is none other than The Very Evil Danhausen. WWE Hall of Famer Sting will have the final match of his career at the AEW Revolution Pay-Per-View event taking place on March 3, 2024, from the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina. However, the company is yet to announce The Vigilante's opponent for his farewell match.

Taking to Twitter, Danhausen shared that he would love to team with the former TNT Champion Darby Allin and The Icon Sting before the legend hangs up his boots.

Check out his tweet below:

"Danhausen would love to team with Sting and Darby before he’s done."

Bill Apter does not want to see Ric Flair face Sting in his retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024

WWE Hall of Famer Sting is set to retire at the AEW Revolution 2024 PPV in March. One of The Icon's rumored opponents is Ric Flair. However, wrestling veteran Bill Apter thinks that it should not happen.

The Nature Boy recently signed a multi-year contract with the Tony Khan-led promotion. The veteran was revealed as the surprise gift from Tony Khan to the WWE Hall of Famer on his retirement and has made appearances as his ally ever since.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter was not fond of the idea of Ric Flair facing Sting in his last match and stated that he does not want to see the match.

"Well, we hope not. The rumors of course, you love the rumor mill here. The rumors are that he is gonna get ready to be Sting's final opponent. I don't want to see that."

Who do you want to see Sting face in his match at Revolution 2024? Let us know in the comments below.

