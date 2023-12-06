Veteran shoots down idea of Sting facing WWE legend in his final match (Exclusive)

With Sting inching closer to his final match in AEW, rumors of a WWE legend being his last opponent are making the rounds. However, a veteran thinks that it should not happen.

The WWE legend in question is Ric Flair, who has already signed a multi-year deal with Tony Khan. He has also made a few appearances on screen, as an ally of Sting. Furthermore, he also been physically involved in a short spot with Christian Cage.

While Flair is one of the greatest to ever be in the pro-wrestling business, the idea of him having another in-ring match is not very appealing to Bill Apter. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, he spoke about the rumors of Flair facing Sting on the latter's final match:

"Well, we hope not. The rumors of course, you love the rumor mill here. The rumors are that he is gonna get ready to be Sting's final opponent. I don't want to see that." [From 18:30]

As of now, it remains to be seen who Sting will face before he hangs up his boots.

