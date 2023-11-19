Christian Cage hits 74-year-old retired WWE legend with nastiest low blow at Full Gear

A retired legend saw some unexpected action at AEW Full Gear pay-per-view as he came face to face with Christian Cage ringside.

The highly anticipated pay-per-view started off with a massive 6-man tag team match, as Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland went up against Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne. The match promised to be a banger, especially with Christian finally facing Adam in the ring. However, their interaction was quite limited as the heel Christian did his best to keep his distance.

However, another person fell prey to the "Father of the Year's" anger. Ric Flair was at ringside, showing his support for Sting. In a tense moment, Flair and Christian Cage came face to face and exchanged words.

The interaction turned violent as The Nature Boy attacked him. Christian Cage also retaliated with a low blow that left the WWE legend reeling on the floor.

As for the match itself, the 49-year-old deemed it best to flee the scene. This left his team defenseless, as Adam Copeland and his allies took over the match and took down Luchasaurus. Seconds later, the bell rang, and Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland were hailed as the victors.

