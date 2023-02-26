AEW star Danhausen says 2-time WWE Champion owes him a six-figure amount for "impersonation"

AEW star Danhausen recently made headlines for claiming that two-time WWE Champion CM Punk owes him a six-figure amount for "impersonation."

Danhausen, who has gained a following for his unique and comedic persona in the world of professional wrestling, has been known to incorporate phrases like "very nice" and "art" into his character.

According to his tweet, CM Punk owed him $740,000 for impersonation and thievery of his likeness. The tweet included a request for anyone who knows Punk's identity or has any clues to call Danhausen with a morphed picture of CM Punk.

"This man owes Danhausen 7 hundred and 40 thousands dollars for impersonation and thievery of likeness. If anyone knows his identity, has any clues or sees this man ~ call Danhausen ASAP," Danhausen tweeted.

It's important to note that this was all in good fun and was meant to be a humorous jab at the Second City Saint, as they are good friends in real life.

However, the tweet did catch the attention of many wrestling fans who were intrigued by the potential feud between the two wrestlers.

Danhausen was recently spotted with former AEW World Champion

AEW star Danhausen recently posted a picture of himself with CM Punk and Brody King on his Instagram story.

This has caused a stir among fans, as many are speculating on what this could mean for CM Punk's future in the industry.

CM Punk has been absent from AEW since September 2022, following controversial remarks he made about The Elite, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana, as well as an injury he sustained during a match against Jon Moxley.

Despite this, Punk remains a highly popular and influential figure in the world of pro wrestling.

Do you think CM Punk will return to the Jacksonville-based promotion in the future? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

