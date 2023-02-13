Photo: CM Punk spotted with two current AEW stars

CM Punk, one of the most well-known professional wrestlers of the modern era, was recently spotted having a meal with two AEW stars.

The news was spread by Danhausen himself, who posted a picture of himself on his Instagram story with Brody King and CM Punk. Punk has been away from the Jacksonville-based promotion ever since he made some controversial remarks about The Elite, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana in a post-match media scrum. Additionally, he suffered a tear in his tricep during the match against Jon Moxley and needed surgery to repair it. Despite these setbacks, the former world champion remains one of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling.

Danhausen and Brody King are both prominent members of the AEW roster. Danhausen is a fan-favourite due to his quirky and entertaining personality. King is a member of the House of Black team and one of the most physically dominant wrestlers in the company.

The recent photo of CM Punk with Danhausen and Brody King has created buzz among fans about Punk's potential future with All Elite Wrestling. It remains uncertain if the meal between the three of them was just a friendly gathering between three talented individuals.

Wrestling veteran says AEW should bring back CM Punk

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently gave his opinion that AEW should bring back CM Punk.

In a recent episode of the "Keepin' It 100" podcast, Disco Inferno expressed that AEW should bring back the former World Champion, CM Punk. He also mentioned that Punk has the potential to attract an additional 10% of fans to their shows.

"As the numbers have come in on a weekly basis, we look in like, bro Harry, you agree like it looked like Punk had around give or take 100,000 fans, that really came to the show just for him and now that he's not on the show, they kind of left, you know? It's like, and then it's worth it, that's a significant, that's 10% of your audience, you know. They should bring him back, you know, but I don't know if they think there's a spot for him to bring him back now because maybe they want to push MJF as a heel, and if Punk comes in, he's better as a heel, and I don't know." (24:34 - 25:06)

While it remains uncertain what the future holds for Punk and AEW, fans can only hope that they will get the chance to see the Second City Saint back in the ring soon.

