Disco Inferno says AEW should "bring back" 2-time WWE Money in the Bank winner

Wrestling veteran, Disco Inferno, recently stated that AEW should bring back two-time WWE Money in the Bank winner CM Punk. Disco claimed that Punk attracted more fans to the show.

CM Punk will continue to be a hot topic among wrestling fans for years to come. Despite his controversial remarks about Colt Cabana, Adam Page, and The Elite during a post-All Out media scrum, Punk has managed to maintain his popularity among fans. However, after making negative comments about members of The Elite, Punk was suspended and stripped of his title due to a backstage Brawl Out incident.

On the most recent episode of the "Keepin' It 100" podcast, Disco Inferno stated that AEW should bring back the former AEW World Champion. He added that the Second City Saint has the ability to bring around 10% more fans to the show.

He suggests bringing CM Punk to All Elite Wrestling, but acknowledges potential role conflicts with the focus on MJF as a heel and Punk's potential as a heel:

"As the numbers have come in on a weekly basis, we look in like, bro Harry, you agree like it looked like Punk had around give or take 100,000 fans, that really came to the show just for him and now that he's not on the show, they kind of left, you know? It's like, and then it's worth it, that's a significant, that's 10% of your audience, you know. They should bring him back, you know, but I don't know if they think there's a spot for him to bring him back now because maybe they want to push MJF as a heel, and if Punk comes in, he's better as a heel, and I don't know." (24:34 - 25:06)

AEW's CM Punk leaves fans puzzled with his recent post

Two-time world champion CM Punk left the wrestling world in a state of bewilderment with his recent social media post.

On Instagram, the Chicago-born wrestler shared a video of forgiveness, which appears to reference the recent controversies he faced in the company. The video was originally posted by rapper and hip-hop artist Ice-T.

Punk's post left the wrestling community confused. They speculated if it meant he had resolved his conflicts with Hangman Adam Page and The Elite or if it signaled that he would not return to professional wrestling. Recently, Dave Meltzer also said that if AEW wants to bring him back, they will need to act quickly.

