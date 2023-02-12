AEW star CM Punk's latest cryptic post leaves fans baffled 

Two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk recently shared a post via his social media that left the wrestling world dazed.

The self-proclaimed Best in the World shared a video via his Instagram story about forgiveness. The speaker in the video spoke about what he believed forgiveness meant. The clip seemingly referenced the recent problems CM Punk faced with AEW and WWE. It is to be noted that the video was originally posted on Instagram by rapper and hip-hop artist Ice-T.

“Forgiveness is tricky. Because people think if you forgive him, you gotta hang out with him again. I’ve forgiven a lot of people. I love ‘em from a distance because it’s safe for me to love ‘em from a distance. Forgive you doesn’t mean you get to sit in the chair with me. You did me wrong, man. You did some foul stuff, man. You played me dirty, man. You left me hanging now, I forgive you,” the speaker said.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo From CM Punk’s Instagram Stories From CM Punk’s Instagram Stories https://t.co/HPIb386ztg

Members of the wrestling world were unsure what this post meant. They wondered if he had overcome his animosity towards Hangman Adam Page and The Elite or if this was a subtle confirmation that he would never return to pro wrestling.

GlycoDragonPlex @GlycoPlex_05 @WrestlingNewsCo Either the Elite or HHH, you decide lol. @WrestlingNewsCo Either the Elite or HHH, you decide lol.

A few fans still had their hopes up as they believed that this was a sign that The Straight Edge Savior was making his much-awaited return to pro wrestling. Some speculated that he would return to WWE, while others predicted that he would show up on AEW TV soon.

wrestleOpinion @YhuCheese @WrestlingNewsCo punk return at the ppv probably @WrestlingNewsCo punk return at the ppv probably

Amhlilhaus @amhlilhaus @WrestlingNewsCo Cm punk to wwe to feud with rollins confirmed @WrestlingNewsCo Cm punk to wwe to feud with rollins confirmed

Kyle @kylebrown200319 @WrestlingNewsCo I’d take him back at wwe tbh but his attitude behind the scenes just needs to change I suppose @WrestlingNewsCo I’d take him back at wwe tbh but his attitude behind the scenes just needs to change I suppose

CLEANERSZN 🧹 @arnmald Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo From CM Punk’s Instagram Stories From CM Punk’s Instagram Stories https://t.co/HPIb386ztg Context is that CM Punk will do business in the best interest of AEW with The Elite but he won’t be buddies with them twitter.com/WrestlingNewsC… Context is that CM Punk will do business in the best interest of AEW with The Elite but he won’t be buddies with them twitter.com/WrestlingNewsC…

Some felt that CM Punk was acting childish by continuing to bring up the issues he had in the past and requested he stops airing his dirty laundry.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell advised wrestling promotions not to sign CM Punk

On the latest episode of Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran wondered why any promotion would want to sign the two-time AEW World Champion after his actions at the 2022 AEW All Out post-show media scrum.

Mantell said:

"If he’s gonna give you headaches, does that make you money? Does that make anybody else buy a ticket, buy a pay-per-view, or sell any more merchandise? Because if they’re gonna give you a headache, why would you even have them?" Dutch Mantell said.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio recently mentioned that CM Punk is currently recovering from an injury. Once he is fully recovered, he will likely be available to return to AEW.

Do you think The Straight Edge Savior will return to pro wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

