CM Punk vowed to "beat the living hell" out of talent during backstage incident in WWE, says veteran

Former WWE Champion CM Punk has dealt with many controversies throughout his wrestling career. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell shared a backstage incident with the self-proclaimed Best in the World that bewildered him.

Several stories about the Straight Edge Savior are surfacing following his rant at last year's post-AEW All Out media scrum.

Wrestlers such as Chris Jericho reportedly called Punk 'a cancer' in their locker room.

WWE veteran Mantell shared a backstage incident with CM Punk during the latest episode of Storytime with Dutch Mantell. He mentioned that there was an incident where someone misplaced one of their personal belongings. In an attempt to find them, the former AEW Champion called in a locker room meeting.

The wrestling veteran was astonished by the fact that not only a meeting was called, but Punk also assumed that the item was stolen. Adding to this, the self-proclaimed Best in the World demanded that the thief come clean, and if not he would beat them up.

"He called this meeting... Somebody had lost a wallet... or something and nobody would own up to getting it and he says that, ‘if I find out who got it, I’m gonna beat the living hell out of them’ or something. I went, ‘wait a minute. Who told this guy was a tough guy anyway?'... I thought what happened is the guy had misplaced it, which he did, but he thought somebody had stolen it and I don’t get it,” Dutch Mantell said. [03:16 - 03:56]

Dutch Mantell questions if wrestling promotions need CM Punk

While speaking on the same podcast, the wrestling veteran addressed the fact that Seth Rollins called Punk 'a cancer'. He weighed in on the possibility of the Straight Edge Savior returning to WWE. Mantell believed that the promotion does not require the former AEW Champion if he is going to create more problems.

"If he’s gonna give you headaches, does that make you money? Does that make anybody else buy a ticket, buy a pay-per-view, or sell any more merchandise? Because if they’re gonna give you a headache, why would you even have them?" [01:00 - 01:18]

Mantell also agreed with Seth Rollins' comments about CM Punk.

