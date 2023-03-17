AEW star Danhausen suffered a serious injury 

Popular AEW star Danhausen has seemingly suffered a serious injury.

The 'Very Nice' Danhausen began his wrestling career in 2013. He competed on the independent circuit for nearly seven years and then in 2019 signed with Ring of Honor. He made his debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion last year. He has teamed up with several wrestlers and is currently part of the Best Friends faction.

The 'Very Nice' Danhausen teamed up with Orange Cassidy a couple of weeks ago to compete in the Casino Tag Team Battle Royale. The duo won the match and qualified for the four-way tag team match for the world tag team titles at the Revolution pay-per-view.

Danhausen and Orange Cassidy qualify for the tag title match at AEW Revolution

At the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, both Cassidy and Danhausen strived hard to win the tag team titles, but after a tough battle, the duo lost the match. The Gunns retained their tag titles.

Danhausen has not been seen on AEW television ever since. The 'Very Nice' one took to Twitter to reveal the real reason why he has been absent.m He mentioned that he had suffered a torn pectoral muscle at the Revolution pay-per-view. He also stated that he will return soon.

"Hello, Danhausen tore his pec at AEW Revolution. ~When Armageddons been locked and loaded, Danhausen will come back for you~," Danhausen tweeted.

Hello, Danhausen tore his pec at AEW Revolution.~When Armageddons been locked and loaded, Danhausen will come back for you~

Danhausen claimed that former AEW World Champion CM Punk owed him a lot of money

CM Punk has been absent from the Jacksonville-based promotion since last year's All Out pay-per-view. He was recently seen at NJPW's Battle in the Valley. Ahead of the show, the 'Very Nice' one took to Twitter claiming that Punk owed him $94 and was worried if he spent all that on the tickets for the NJPW pay-per-view.

"Pepsi Phil better not have spent the $94 he owes Danhausen on New Japan tickets," Danhausen tweeted.

Pepsi Phil better not have spent the $94 he owes Danhausen on New Japan tickets

We at Sportskeeda wish Danhausen a speedy recovery.

What was your most memorable moment of the 'Very Nice' one? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

