AEW star says CM Punk owes him an absurd amount of money

CM Punk has been absent from AEW television for nearly six months. One of the top stars in the promotion, Danhausen, has accused the former two-time world champion of owing him money.

It is no secret that the Second City Saint has been suspended from AEW following his actions in the post-show media scrum at last year's All Out pay-per-view.

Fightful Select recently reported that CM Punk was backstage at NJPW's Battle in the Valley pay-per-view in San Jose, California. They also stated that Punk, over a month ago, was in talks with NJPW to be present at the show.

As the show commenced, fans in attendance spotted the two-time AEW World Champion, thus confirming the reports. CM Punk was sitting in the stand watching the event.

AEW star, the Very Nice Danhausen reacted to Punk being spotted at the pay-per-view in hilarious fashion.

He mentioned that the Straight Edge Savior owed him $94 dollars and hoped that he did not use the money to buy tickets to the show instead of settling the debt.

"Pepsi Phil better not have spent the $94 he owes Danhausen on New Japan tickets," Danhausen tweeted.

Punk and Danhausen are good friends in real life and have spent a lot of time with each other outside the ring.

