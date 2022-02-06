AEW star posts backstage photo with CM Punk

CM Punk has made some great connections since regaining his passion for pro wrestling last year. One of the most fun-loving and bizarre friendships he has developed is a bond with AEW's most recent signee, Danhausen.

Wrestling enthusiasts must have spotted the two men recently getting along together at the C2E2 convention in Chicago. The "Very Nice, Very Evil One" prefers to call Punk a "Pepsi Man." Now that Danhausen is part of the All Elite roster, he seemingly enjoys spending his time with The Second City Saint.

The 31-year-old star recently took to Twitter to share behind-the-scenes photos of himself standing alongside Punk in different poses. In the caption, Danhausen wrote:

"Love That Punkhausen photo by @Speedy_Photo," Danhausen tweeted.

Danhausen and Punk may have spent a brief time together during the backstage photo shoot, but the two men haven't crossed paths on AEW programming yet. The "Very Nice, Very Evil One" has only made two cameo appearances on the flagship show.

On the night of his debut, he emerged from beneath the ring during Adam Cole's Lights Out match against Orange Cassidy at Beach Break. In Danhausen's second appearance, he was at ringside for Wheeler Yuta's singles bout against Jon Moxley this past Wednesday.

Danhausen recently opened up about the time he spent with CM Punk

While speaking with Graham GSM Matthews from WhatCulture, Danhausen explained in detail how his time with CM Punk panned out.

The face-painted star revealed that the two men went to Starbucks and then took a lot of pictures with their "Fanhausens" at a meet and greet:

"It was like two Macho Mans coming together to form The Mega Powers," said Danhausen. "It was my first time meeting Punk. We ate Starbucks together, it was wonderful. We got to meet Fanhausens and there were lots of people taking pictures with Danhausen and CM Punk. We also rode around on my scooter because I needed a scooter to get around that weekend." (H/T: Fightful)

Given Danhausen's unique persona, many fans would love to see him appear in an on-screen segment with Punk in the future.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you make of Danhausen's friendship with Punk? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Danhausen? Yes No 0 votes so far