CM Punk reportedly backstage at major event amid AEW absence

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk is reportedly backstage at tonight's NJPW pay-per-view Battle in the Valley in San Jose, California.

The two-time AEW World Champion was last seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion at the All Out pay-per-view when he defeated Jon Moxley for the title. Unfortunately, he was suspended shortly after as he had a backstage altercation with The Elite.

Punk was also stripped of his title due to the suspension. Since then, The Elite has returned to AEW and is currently the World Trios Champions. Meanwhile, The Second City Saint was also sidelined with an injury.

CM Punk returned to his previous role as a commentator at MMA promotion Cage Fury Fighting.

Tonight in San Jose, California, New Japan is hosting the Battle in the Valley pay-per-view, and according to a recent report from Fightful Select, the Straight Edge Savior is present backstage.

The report also stated that a little over a month ago, Punk discussed being part of the show, but to date, there has been no update regarding his involvement in the pay-per-view.

Punk was also spotted by fans being present in the arena.

The Battle in the Valley event will also be the in-ring debut of Mercedes Moné, as she will challenge Kairi Sane for the IWGP Women's Championship.

