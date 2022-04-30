Danhausen teases alliance with popular AEW star on Rampage

AEW's Danhausen has something to be happy about this week as he believes that his 'supernatural powers' have returned. The face-painted star also foreshadowed an alliance with rookie sensation Hook on this week's episode of Rampage.

Danhausen has been teasing an in-ring encounter with Hook for weeks, believing that the 2nd-generation wrestler was unaffected by his curses. On the latest episode of AEW Rampage, the two finally squared off, but were interrupted by Tony Nese and his manager Mark Sterling, who joined the fray before the match could officially start.

Hook was eventually able to get back on his feet and force Nese out of the ring, but the interloper immediately attempted to get back in again. He was then seemingly stopped by Danhausen threatening to use his 'curse', although it was pretty clear that Hook's presence was the actual reason.

After the show, Danhausen shared a tweet proudly declaring the return of his powers and complimenting his supposed rival:

"It seems Danhausen’s ultimate real life curse powers have returned. Yes that’ll do. And HOOK did pretty good too against those menacing menaces."

While fans have indicated their desire to see the two stars team up, Hook has thus far shown no interest. With Danhausen's goofy gimmicks and Hook's no-nonsense amateur style, the two would make a very odd pairing.

Danhausen recently made his in-ring return at a non-AEW event

While he is yet to have his first match in All Elite Wrestling, Danhausen made an in-ring appearance at a recent independent event.

'Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil' was sidelined for an extended period owing to a leg injury back in 2021. Due to this, he has not been able to wrestle in Tony Khan's promotion yet. However, he did compete at the Glory Pro Wrestling event dubbed "Live at the Pageant" on April 24th.

Since Danhausen has now been cleared for physical combat in the ring, it seems only a matter of time before he becomes an active competitor in AEW. Whether the face-painted star sticks with the Best Friends stable or ventures into the tag scene with Hook remains to be seen.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell