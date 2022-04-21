AEW star Darby Allin slams the coffin shut on former United States Champion to pick up major win

This week's AEW Dynamite main event saw Darby Allin take down Andrade El Idolo in a chaotic coffin match.

On the April 13th episode of Dynamite, Allin challenged Andrade to a coffin match to settle their ongoing feud. Sting's mentee has been tangling with the Andrade Family Office. The former WWE US Champion's split from Matt Hardy has seen Allin and Sting caught up in several multi-man matches.

This week, Marq Quen and The Blade joined the contest almost as soon as the match started, unleashing a three-on-one attack on Darby. However, Sting soon got into the fight to even the odds.

After much back-and-forth with a few close calls, Darby executed a Top Rope Suicida to send his opponent crashing into the coffin. Just before he could close the lid, Andrade's assistant Jose appeared but couldn't affect Allin much.

Following this, the former TNT Champion finally closed the lid on Coffin to secure the win in the main event of AEW Dynamite.

The Hardy Boyz came out to acknowledge Darby Allin and Sting at AEW Dynamite

After the match ended, Hardy Boyz appeared on the ramp to congratulate Darby Allin and Sting on the victory.

Andrade El Idolo was primarily feuding with Matt Hardy. However, Jeff Hardy, alongside Sting and Darby, also got involved, which resulted in the Andrade Family Office facing off against the newly formed group.

Post-match, Hardy Boyz gestured to Darby and Sting, showing their respect for the duo. This was well received by Sting and his pupil, who looked satisfied with how things had turned out. Fans will have to stay tuned to AEW programming to see what is next for these stars in the future.

What did you think of Darby Allin's second-ever coffin match in the Promotion? Sound off in the comments below!

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

Edited by Angana Roy