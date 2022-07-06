AEW star Darby Allin reacts to the brutal ending in the first-ever Royal Rampage match

Darby Allin recently took to Twitter to share a grim photo of the recent Royal Rampage match in AEW.

The first-ever Royal Rampage match was held last week. The objective of the fight was to determine the number 1 contender for Jon Moxley's Interim AEW World Championship. Featuring an unorthodox set of two rings side by side, hordes of wrestlers fought to outlast each other in their respective rings.

Surprisingly, the last two wrestlers left in each ring were Brody King and Darby Allin. Grabbing the face-painted star by the neck in a sleeper hold, Brody King displayed impressive strength as he hung Darby mid-air outside the ring. Darby soon passed out, at which point the House of Black member simply dropped him outside.

Darby Allin recently shared the uniquely brutal moment in a Twitter post with a simple caption.

Allin looked more burnt out when he collided with Brody, considering he was one of the first entrants of the battle royale. Added to that was Brody's size advantage, which gave him the upper hand against his opponent.

Fans were highly appreciative of the AEW star

Despite Darby Allin's loss, the responses to his Twitter post were very supportive. Fans are excited to see him hold the gold again in the future.

Cass @CasIsWayward @DarbyAllin You're gonna hold that belt again someday @DarbyAllin You're gonna hold that belt again someday

Nightmare_dude07 @KING_NK07 @DarbyAllin One day...one day you will get that gold again. Dont matter if its TNT or world🤝🏽 @DarbyAllin One day...one day you will get that gold again. Dont matter if its TNT or world🤝🏽

Some netizens were impressed by the unique elimination Darby faced at the hands of Brody King.

The Black Rainbow @UenukuMangu

…but daaaamn - that finish though. @DarbyAllin One of the best to hold the title.…but daaaamn - that finish though. @DarbyAllin One of the best to hold the title.…but daaaamn - that finish though.

johnny @johnnyaman1988 @DarbyAllin that was an awesome and unique elimination. @DarbyAllin that was an awesome and unique elimination.

Allin is yet to conquer a title after his former TNT Championship run, and he has not been pushed much over the last couple of months. While he may not be in a favorable spot on the All Elite roster right now, he is certainly popular with the fans.

Only time will tell if the former TNT Champion will have something big on his hands in the next couple of months.

