"If You Don’t Wanna Be Here Get the F**k Out" - AEW star sends a stern warning to Andrade El Idolo amid speculation over his imminent departure

AEW star Andrade El Idolo received a warning from Dark Order's 10 amidst speculations over his imminent departure.

A few wrestlers, including the former WWE United States Champion, have been hinting at leaving AEW for several weeks. This past week on Friday Night Rampage, in a backstage segment, El Idolo and Prestan Vance(10) exchanged words.

This led to a match between the two that is scheduled to take place on upcoming episode of Rampage. It is a 'Mask vs. Career' bout. If Andrade El Idolo wins, Vance must surrender his mask, while if it is the other way around, then the Mexican star must leave the company.

The Dark Order member shared a couple of messages on Twitter ahead of the match. He mentioned that he will win the match for his faction, and it being the late Brodie Lee's two-year anniversary since his last match next week, the Dark Order star mentioned that he will be doing it for Brodie.

"This isn’t just for me. This is for Dark Order. This is for Brodie. This is to show the world why I’m still handpicked. See ya bitch. #AEW #DO4Life," Dark Order's 10 tweeted.

You can check out his tweet below:

10 also warned Andrade stating that if he is complaining about his time in the company and does not want to be a part of the company anymore then he should not be there anymore.

"Next week we show the world what Friends In Dark Places is all about. If you don’t wanna be here get the f*** out. Now that’s cowboy shit. #AEW #DarkOrder #X #HandPicked #FriendsInDarkPlaces #CowboyShit #AEWDynamite AEWRampage," Dark Order's 10 tweeted

Check out the complete tweet here.

Fans reacted to 10's warning to Andrade El Idolo

The wrestling world was excited over the announcement and stipulation of the match.

People began to predict the result of the match. They motivated the masked wrestler to do well.

The Dark Order member received some appreciation for his Jason Voorhees inspired mask.

Some fans also believed that 10 was going to lose and would be forced to remove his mask.

Oldmoon @Oldmoon777 @Pres10Vance @AEW @theAdamPage @AEW onTV I love 10 and the whole negative 1 thing but after next week get ready cause after the mask comes off Preston Vance is going to be a huge star in AEW. @Pres10Vance @AEW @theAdamPage @AEWonTV I love 10 and the whole negative 1 thing but after next week get ready cause after the mask comes off Preston Vance is going to be a huge star in AEW.

The former WWE United States Champion's assistant replied to 10 calling him arrogant and stupid.

JoseTheAssistant @JoseAssistant @Pres10Vance @theAdamPage @Pres10Vance @AEWonTV I dont care if I get in trouble for tweeting this before #aewrampage , but you’re arrogant and stupid for this tweet of yours, you should be thankful for what we are doing for you, it’s the most interest you’ll ever have from people. @Pres10Vance @theAdamPage @AEWonTV I dont care if I get in trouble for tweeting this before #aewrampage , but you’re arrogant and stupid for this tweet of yours, you should be thankful for what we are doing for you, it’s the most interest you’ll ever have from people. @Pres10Vance

Ahead of the match, Andrade El Idolo hinted at leaving the company once again.

Do you think the AEW star would lose his match and leave the company? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

