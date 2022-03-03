"FTR is now retired" - Dax Harwood makes a surprise announcement after this week's AEW Dynamite

Dax Harwood recently announced that FTR (Harwood and Cash Wheeler) have retired from the wrestling business following this week's AEW Dynamite.

FTR failed to win the Battle Royale on the Wednesday night show, which would have allowed them to find a place in the AEW Tag Team Championship match at Revolution 2022 this Sunday. A few hours back, Dax Harwood responded to a fan on Twitter, saying that FTR would retire if they didn't win on Dynamite.

Staying true to his words, Harwood sent out another message a few minutes back on the microblogging site, revealing that FTR was calling it quits. He thanked fans for supporting him and Wheeler throughout their eight-year career in the wrestling business. Check out his tweet below:

"Guys. I’m sticking to my word. FTR is now retired. Thank you all for 8 great years. Top guys out," tweeted Dax Harwood.

There's a big chance Harwood's tweet is nothing more than a mere joke and doesn't really mean that FTR is finished with the wrestling business. He and Cash Wheeler are two of the best tag team wrestlers of this generation, and there's a lot more the duo is yet to achieve in All Elite Wrestling.

FTR had a great showing in the Tag Team Battle Royal on AEW Dynamite

Despite falling short, FTR put forth a memorable performance in the Battle Royale on AEW Dynamite. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler opened the bout with Top Flight, with both teams making it to the final three.

As the case was with last week's match, the former RAW Tag Team Champions had a heated staredown with The Young Bucks this time around as well.

However, there was more to come between them. During the final stages of the match, The Young Bucks received some timely assistance from Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, who helped them in eliminating Harwood.

This has seemingly set the stage for a rematch between FTR and The Young Bucks, who first clashed at Full Gear 2020, where the latter won.

What do you make of Dax Harwood's tweet? Do you see FTR hanging up their boots after losing on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

