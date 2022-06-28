Create
AEW star Dax Harwood says he is suffering a separated shoulder following a big title match at Forbidden Door

Dax Harwood of FTR competed last night at Forbidden Door.
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
ANALYST
Modified Jun 28, 2022 09:55 AM IST

Dax Harwood took to social media to reveal that he has a separated left shoulder injury after the ROH and IWGP Tag Team Title match at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

During the early moments of the match, Harwood dropped an elbow on Roppongi Vice's Rocky Romero but landed badly on his left shoulder. Dax left the match to seek medical attention but eventually returned in the penultimate stretch of the bout.

FTR eventually won after Harwood and Cash Wheeler hit Romero with a Big Rig to not only retain their ROH Tag Titles but claim the IWGP Tag Team Championships.

Dax revealed on Twitter that his separated left shoulder was real. However, the former was unfazed as he still gave a toast to his title win with Cash.

"Separated shoulder? Bite a towel and rub some tequila on it. It’ll be fine," Harwood tweeted.

Check out Dax's tweet here:

Separated shoulder? Bite a towel and rub some tequila on it. It’ll be fine. https://t.co/RsvZ8QF6Zc

With the win, FTR has now accumulated seven different tag team titles, namely AAA, ROH, IWGP currently in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and RAW, SmackDown and NXT from their WWE stint.

AEW personalities react to FTR's celebratory toast after tag team title win at Forbidden Door

Following Dax Harwood's celebratory tweet despite announcing his shoulder injury, several All Elite Wrestling personalities shared their reactions nonetheless. The AEW TV page, however, told Dax that their invite to them for the party got lost.

@DaxFTR Hmm, seems like our invite got lost in the mail

Meanwhile, referee Bryce Remsburg was anticipating an uncensored version of FTR's tequila party.

@DaxFTR When do you post the uncensored version? Guessing after midnight is wise?

The Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia only noted Harwood's drinking of Casa Migos, a tequila brand.

@DaxFTR Sippin that migos

Lastly, former AEW star Joey Janela congratulated FTR on their big tag team title win yesterday. He is currently wrestling at Game Changer Wrestling (GCW).

@DaxFTR Congratulations boys!

To which Harwood responded that Janela should take it easy, given the latter's recent gruesome matches.

@JANELABABY Thanks dude! Don’t die out there.

After winning the ROH and IWGP Tag Team Championships, it will be interesting to see if FTR will challenge for the AEW Tag Team Titles. They are currently number one in the tag team rankings for the championships currently held by their rivals, Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson).

Edited by Neda Ali

