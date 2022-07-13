AEW star Dax Harwood gives his honest opinion on what is currently missing from pro wrestling

AEW Superstar Dax Harwood has shed light on what is missing from pro-wrestling today.

Harwood and his tag team partner, Cash Wheeler, are combinedly known as FTR in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Before AEW, they were signed to WWE, where they were known as The Revival. Recently, their contests with IMPACT Wrestling duo The Briscoes have been scintillating.

In a recent conversation with Culture State, Harwood referenced their matches against the former ROH stars to highlight what is missing from wrestling today.

“There weren’t really any big moves. All it was, was selling… The big suplex to the floor which did hurt like hell, we sold, all of us, all of us sold for like two minutes … The thing that makes them remember is their feeling, you know? How they felt." (H/T - ewrestlingnews)

He went on to describe how proper portrayal of emotions can turn a wrestling contest into a classic.

“That’s what’s missing in wrestling, is the emotion. My wife will watch when I’m on. She has no idea what a 450 feels like, or a Shooting Star Press, or even a Snapmare, you know? She doesn’t know what those feel like, but she knows what sadness feels like, and frustration, and happiness … So when you can make people feel that then you’ve got them, and that’s when it becomes a classic.” (H/T - ewrestlingnews)

AEW star Dax Harwood believes their match with the Briscoes was the best of their career

Harwood and Wheeler locked horns against Jay and Mark Briscoe at the ROH: Supercard of Honor during the WrestleMania 38 weekend.

After 27 minutes of nail-biting action, the former AEW Tag Team Champions picked up the win. The match was praised by wrestling fans all around the world and Harwood could not help but express his joy on social media. Here is what he wrote, describing the match as a "masterpiece."

"I’ve had my tequila. I’m hyped watching UNC up by 16 in the National Championship game. I’ll go ahead and say it; this was our best match ever. Our masterpiece. I’m extremely proud of this one. Top Guys vs Dem Boys," tweeted Dax Harwood."

FTR are regarded as one of the best tag teams in the wrestling industry at the moment. They are the only duo to have won the RAW Tag Team Championship, SmackDown Tag Team Championship, and NXT Tag Team Championship in WWE.

