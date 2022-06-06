"Big time potential" - AEW Star Dax Harwood rates current tag team champions in WWE

Former AEW and WWE Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood recently took to social media to give his estimation on the current tag team champions of NXT, The Creed Brothers.

The Creeds have emerged as breakout stars during NXT 2.0, winning the Dusty Rhodes Classic. They also recently won the NXT Tag Team Titles within a year of their arrival in the promotion after defeating Pretty Deadly at the In Your House event this Sunday.

Following their victory, FTR member Dax Harwood took to Twitter to respond to a fan's query on how good he thinks The Creed Brothers are. He lauded their potential and endorsed their ability but refused to put the Diamond Mine pair on par with himself and Cash Wheeler.

Dax and Cash themselves held the NXT Tag Team Titles on two occasions, with their run perhaps best exemplified by matches against DIY and American Alpha.

A popular AEW Star rated his tag team higher than FTR in the comments

Colten Gunn interjected his own tag team with Austin Gunn into the conversation, claiming that the Gunn Club members are better than the former WWE triple crown tag team champions.

Another Twitter user expressed their desire to see the former AEW Tag Team Champions once again take on an amateur wrestling style tag team, similar to their clashes against American Alpha.

A large portion of fans also got nostalgic for the Top Guys during their NXT days, with one declaring a three-way between FTR, the Creeds, and American Alpha as a dream match.

Elsewhere, one fan asserted that there was only one tag team on the level of the AEW stars, and that was the DIY duo of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

