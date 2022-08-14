AEW star Dax Harwood reflects on almost two-decade anniversary in the pro wrestling industry

AEW star Dax Harwood reflected on his nearly two-decade anniversary in the professional wrestling industry on social media.

Harwood started his career in 2004, performing in various independent promotions with names such as KC McKnight, KC Anderson, and Dennis Laundry. His big break came eight years later when he started wrestling on WWE NXT as Scott Dawson and started teaming up with Cash Wheeler (fka Dash Wilder) as "The Revival." Together, they won the NXT, RAW, SmackDown Tag Team Championship, and the 24/7 Title.

After getting released by WWE, Dax and Cash made their AEW Dynamite debut on May 27, 2020, as "FTR" and officially became "All Elite" in July when they signed multi-year deals. Since then, they have won the AEW, AAA, ROH, and NJPW Tag Team Championship, with the latter three currently being held by them.

Celebrating his 18th year in wrestling on Twitter, Harwood remembered his humble beginnings by saying he only wanted to do what was good for the business. The FTR member was proud of the great things wrestling has given him.

"Today, 18 years as a professional wrestler. When I first started, all I ever wanted to do was “good” for wrestling. I love it so much; usually to my detriment. Now, I look around & see the “good” it’s done for me & my family; that’s what matters. Let’s get this legacy. Thank yall," Harwood tweeted.

FTR recently defeated The Briscoe Brothers in a two-out-of-three falls match to retain their ROH World Tag Team Championships at Death Before Dishonor. Over at AEW, the team has been sitting at number one in the tag team rankings for several months now.

AEW star Cash Wheeler reacted to Dax Harwood's latest milestone

As Dax Harwood marked his 18th year in wrestling, his FTR teammate Cash Wheeler gave his thoughts on it.

Wheeler hilariously stated that Harwood's career was good enough for high school graduation and voting. The 35-year-old added that he and Dax were just starting their primes.

"Dude your career is old enough to graduate high school and vote! And we’ve just started to hit our prime," Wheeler tweeted.

While waiting for their tag team title shots, FTR is currently accompanying Wardlow in the latter's rivalry against Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. It would be interesting to see if there will be a future trios match between the respective groups on either Dynamite or Rampage.

What are your thoughts on Dax Harwood's 18th anniversary in wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

