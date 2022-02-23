"Such an eye-opening experience"- AEW star Dax Harwood reveals what his grandma told him before leaving WWE

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were pretty insistent on leaving the WWE. They eventually did and showed up in AEW. For Harwood, his grandma told him something that pursued him to go through with his release from the company.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were known as The Revival in WWE. Although they won championships in every brand, they were not pleased with their booking. They often partook in comedy segments like back-shaving etc.

Despite WWE offering them a very lucrative contract, they requested their release. Speaking to Renee Paquette on The Sessions, the former AEW Tag Team Champion said:

"Money is incredible, but I talked to my grandma and I was like, you know, telling my issues. I was like I'm just not happy but money is great blah blah blah and her exact words were 'how much money do you really need?' Oh my God that was like such an eye-opening experience for me. You know, I'm college educated and you know 2 degrees and stuff like that. So I was like, 'yeah, you're exactly right and it sounds like I'm good but I'm not at all,'" Dax said.

He knew he and Wheeler would be stuck in the same place if they accepted the offer. According to Harwood, it wasn't just The Revival, but WWE didn't give any tag teams a fair opportunity back then.

"We just weren't happy. Not just us, but they were not giving any of the tag teams the opportunities we thought that we deserved and we knew we would be stuck at a certain position if we stayed there. And for years and years and years and years like since I can remember, I have prayed every single night to be a professional wrestler and I take it very very seriously," Harwood said. (14:28-16:18)

FTR is former AEW World Tag Team Champions

FTR joining AEW was seen as a huge deal. Fans had been clamoring for a Young Bucks vs. FTR match for a very long time. They challenged Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page for the AEW World Tag Team Championships when they first showed up.

After defeating the duo, FTR faced The Young Bucks at Full Gear in a dream match. After a classic tag team battle between the two teams, the Jackson Brothers managed to defeat the former WWE Tag Team Champions.

Since then, although FTR has challenged for the title, they have been unsuccessful in their attempts, despite being the current AAA Tag Team Champions.

