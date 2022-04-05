"Our masterpiece" - AEW star Dax Harwood says FTR's recent match was the best of their career

AEW star Dax Harwood recently praised his and Cash Wheeler's match against The Briscoes, saying it was their "masterpiece."

At Friday night's ROH: Supercard of Honor, FTR stepped inside the squared circle for the much-anticipated dream match against Jay and Mark Briscoe. When the dust settled, the two teams surpassed all expectations, delivering arguably the best bout of the entire WrestleMania 38 weekend.

The match was a tag team masterclass, with FTR and The Briscoes giving it their all during the mammoth 27-minute run time. After a brutal encounter, the former AEW Tag Team Champions finally came up victorious, becoming the ROH Tag Team Championships for the first time in their careers.

Not just the fans, but Dax Harwood himself seems to be in awe of the match at Supercard of Honor. Harwood recently tweeted that FTR's bout with The Briscoes was the best of their careers and was their "masterpiece."

He added that he was incredibly proud of their achievement during the clash. Check Harwood's tweet below:

"I’ve had my tequila. I’m hyped watching UNC up by 16 in the National Championship game. I’ll go ahead and say it; this was our best match ever. Our masterpiece. I’m extremely proud of this one. Top Guys vs Dem Boys" tweeted Dax Harwood

FTR could have another incredible match on this week's AEW Dynamite

This week's episode of Dynamite would witness one of the most highly-anticipated rematches in AEW history. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler would step inside the squared circle with their long-time rivals, The Young Bucks, in what promises to be a tag team wrestling clinic.

Earlier, the two teams met at Full Gear 2020, where FTR dropped their AEW Tag Team Championships to Nick and Matt Jackson. Though that match was great, it was hampered by a lack of capacity crowd owing to the Covid-19 pandemic that forced promotions to run shows in mostly-empty arenas.

However, this time around, with a sold-out crowd in attendance, FTR and The Young Bucks would surely put their best foot forward to steal the show.

Do you think FTR's tag team clash with The Briscoes was indeed the former's duo best match ever? Sound off in the comments section below.

