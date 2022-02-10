"You got no idea" - AEW star Dax Harwood sends a cryptic message to fans

AEW star Dax Harwood has sent a cryptic message in the aftermath of this week's episode of Dynamite.

On this week's show, FTR lost to the team of CM Punk and Jon Moxley in an incredible tag team match. The reigning AAA World Tag Team Champions have been at the top of their game constantly since arriving in AEW.

Taking to social media, Harwood sent a cryptic aimed at his fans while proudly labeling him and Cash Wheeler as the greatest tag team of their generation.

"Y’all think y’all know, but you got no idea. Greatest Tag Team of a Generation. #LivingLegends #TopGuys #FTR." - wrote Dax Harwood on Twitter.

Check out Harwood's message below:

On this week's episode of Dynamite, CM Punk continued his feud with Pinnacle leader MJF. The former WWE Champion demanded a rematch with MJF after losing to him in Chicago, in an incredible showdown between the pair.

During the opening segment of Dynamite, MJF stated that if Punk could find a tag team partner and beat his Pinnacle stablemates, FTR, he would give him a rematch.

However, Friedman stipulated that Punk couldn't choose either Darby Allin or Sting as his tag team partner. Instead, The Second City Saint teamed up with a former AEW World Champion on the night.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will aim to get back into the AEW Tag Title picture

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are currently in possession of the AAA World Tag Team Championships. However, FTR's goal has always been to regain the AEW Tag Team Titles.

At All Out 2020, Harwood and Wheeler defeated Hangman Page and Kenny Omega to win the AEW Tag Team Championships. During their first and only reign so far as the tag champs, FTR defeated SCU, Best Friends, and other tag teams to retain their belts.

At Full Gear 2020 though, FTR lost the AEW Tag Team Titles to The Young Bucks. Since then, Harwood and Wheeler have unsuccessfully challenged for the belts but the duo previously defeated The Lucha Brothers to win the AAA World Tag Titles.

