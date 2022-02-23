"I courted her for like six months and she said no"- AEW star Dax Harwood shares story of meeting his wife

AEW star Dax Harwood is an absolute machine inside the ring. But out of it, he's a committed family man. The one-half of FTR shared an incredible story of how he met and ended up with his wife.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, known as FTR, are arguably the best tag team in the world. They are former tag team champions in WWE, AEW, and NXT. They are the current AAA tag team champions.

Speaking to Renee Paquette on The Sessions, the former WWE star recalled how he and his wife Maria Nickopoulos met.

"My best friend worked with me at the club downtown, she was the door girl and Maria came in and that's how we met. Then me and my buddies went out a couple of weeks later and I saw her roommate at a bar. It was only like 5:00 PM and I was like, 'hey, I'll take you home.' She lived with Maria and Maria was there. She had literally just broken up with her boyfriend and I was like, 'hey, we're going to go out if you'd like to come with us.' She said, 'you know what I'm gonna come with' so she comes with us and we go out downtown." (8:30-(9:05)

After almost six months of dating, Dax was still rejected. However, things eventually turned in his favor:

"We have fun and long story short, I courted her for like six months and she said no. I said, 'OK, well look, I love you so much, this was like in December.' I was like, 'It's either 0% or 100%.' That was my exact words. She said, 'OK, it's zero percent.' She called me one day. She was driving back and she said, 'I can't live without you, I love you so much.' Driving 4 hours, 5 hours just to come and tell me she loved me and she came in the door and we embraced." (9:10-9:47)

The couple has been married since 2012. Two years later, they welcomed their daughter, Finley Gray.

When was Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler's last match on AEW?

A couple of weeks back, FTR faced off against CM Punk and Jon Moxley. MJF created the match. The stipulation was that if Punk and Mox came out on top, the Second City Saint would get to fight Maxwell again in a rematch.

After a fantastic match between all four men, the babyfaces came out on top. The following week, CM Punk announced that he would face MJF at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view in a dog collar match.

