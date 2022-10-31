AEW star Dax Harwood sheds light on FTR's future

FTR's Dax Harwood has taken the time to reflect on how successful his run over the past few years has been and is looking forward to having "one last run" with his partner Cash Wheeler.

Cash and Dax have had an exceptional 2022 so far, having added both the Ring of Honor and IWGP Tag Team Championship to the AAA Tag Team Championship that they have held for over a year at the time of writing.

However, Harwood knows that his in-ring career could be coming to an end sooner rather than later, which is why he has decided to take to his Instagram account to show his appreciation to FTR fans.

The former WWE Superstar posted a collage of some of his best matches with Cash Wheeler by his side, stating in the caption that while they have had to overcome a lot in his career, both Dax and Cash are determined to prove that they are one of the greatest tag teams of all time.

Harwood rounded off the caption by thanking the fans for their continued support, and while he might not know what the future holds, he can’t wait to embark on “one last run.”

Despite holding three of wrestling's top titles simultaneously, it seems as if they won't be adding the AEW Tag Team Championship to their collection, as they were recently beaten by Swerve In Our Glory on Dynamite, where the winners would become the official number one contenders.

FTR will defend the IWGP Tag Team Championship this weekend

At the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June 2022, FTR managed to snatch the IWGP Tag Team Championship away from Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan of the United Empire. However, Cobb and Khan never got their rematch... until now.

Cash and Dax will make their second defense of the IWGP Tag Team Championship on November 5 against Cobb and Khan at NJPW's Battle Autumn event in Osaka, Japan.

Wrestling Observer @WONF4W FTR vs. United Empire IWGP Tag title match set for NJPW Battle Autumn in Osaka dlvr.it/SbzSfk FTR vs. United Empire IWGP Tag title match set for NJPW Battle Autumn in Osaka dlvr.it/SbzSfk https://t.co/CA3Vj6TIlE

Cobb and Khan will be the second different team representing the United Empire to try and take the gold away from Wheeler and Harwood after Aussie Open, who were unsuccessful in their attempts to defeat the champions at NJPW's Royal Quest event in London, England, in 2019.

