AEW star Dax Harwood slams WWE following budget cuts

AEW star and one half of the FTR Dax Harwood slammed WWE after news broke about several superstars being released from their contracts as part of WWE's budget cuts.

The AAA tag team champion tweeted the following:

"I wish WCW would’ve won."

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR I wish WCW would’ve won. I wish WCW would’ve won.

For those unaware or unable to capture the context of the tweet, WWE released a number of stars like Keith Lee, Karrion Kross and Mia Yim from their contracts. Naturally, the wrestling fraternity was less than pleased to hear the news.

Denise Salcedo @_denisesalcedo



Nia Jax

Eva Marie

Mia Yim

Harry Smith

Keith Lee

Karrion Kross

Lince Dorado

Gran Metalik

Jeet Rama

Katrina Cortez

Trey Baxter

Zayda Ramier

Jessi Kamea

B-Fab

Oney Lorcan

Ember Moon

Franky Monet

Scarlett Bordeaux



Among those expressing their displeasure was the former Revival member, who himself had been released from WWE over a year back. The tweet was a reference to the bitter Monday Night Wars between WWE and WCW that was eventually won by Vince McMahon's promotion and saw Ted Turner's promotion fold and bought out by WWE.

It's understandable where Dax Harwood's feelings come from. It's never nice to see people lose out on their jobs, especially in the wake of a devastating pandemic. However, all the superstars are highly talented individuals who will fit right in, be it in AEW or in any other promotion.

Several other AEW stars reacted to WWE releases

Several other AEW stars were left shocked and upset over the news. While WWE and AEW might be rival companies, there is plenty of goodwill and respect between the stars on their respective rosters.

AEW stars like Jade Cargill, Big Swole and Joey Janela made their thoughts clear following the updates, expressing their displeasure.

The Bad Boy opted for a rather poetic route to get his point across.

"So never mind the darkness, we still can find a way 'Cause nothin' lasts forever, even cold November rain."

It's quite possible we will see some of these names in AEW once their non-compete clauses expire. It's not just AEW, but other promotions like IMPACT Wrestling, GCW and MLW have been picking up the pace for some time, especially GCW. Hopefully we get to see the released superstars in action soon.

