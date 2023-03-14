AEW star deactivates Twitter after fan backlash

An AEW star recently deactivated her Twitter account due to the constant bullying and harassment she received online.

Riho is a Japanese wrestler who made her debut in the All Elite Wrestling promotion in 2019. She quickly gained a following among fans for her impressive wrestling skills and likable personality. However, her success has also made her a target for online bullies, who have been harassing her on social media.

Fans have reported that Riho was constantly subjected to bullying and harassment on Twitter, with some going as far as to send her death threats. This kind of behavior is not uncommon in the wrestling world, particularly for Joshi wrestlers who compete on American soil.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Fans say AEW star Riho recently deactivated her twitter account due to constant bullying and harassment from online peers.



This has been an ongoing issue for Joshi wrestlers who compete on American soil. It's disgusting and it gives the online community a bad name.



Do better. Fans say AEW star Riho recently deactivated her twitter account due to constant bullying and harassment from online peers. This has been an ongoing issue for Joshi wrestlers who compete on American soil. It's disgusting and it gives the online community a bad name.Do better. https://t.co/yXfHVG3x8j

AEW star Kenny Omega has been vocal about the issue and has spoken out in support of Joshi wrestlers. In a recent interview, he revealed that he routinely has Joshi wrestlers coming up to him and asking why the internet people are so cruel towards them. He acknowledged that there is a cultural difference between Japan and the United States and that some fans may not understand the nuances of Joshi wrestling.

AEW star Riho recently wrestled on Rampage

Riho recently wrestled on the 10th March edition of Rampage, where she faced off against Nyla Rose. Despite being power slammed and hit with a guillotine flying knee drop and a Swanton Bomb, Riho managed to kick out of all the pin attempts. She also countered Nyla's Beast Bomb into a pinning combination for victory.

However, the celebration was short-lived as Nyla, and Marina Shafir attacked Riho after the match, leaving her defenseless in the ring. Toni Storm, Saraya, and Ruby Soho rushed to the ring, but Nyla and Shafir let them pass unscathed.

The three women then spray-painted Riho before Toni and Saraya began kicking her.

What are your thoughts on Riho's AEW run? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes