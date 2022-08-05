"This is now mine" - AEW star declares taking over WWE legend Road Dogg's move following Dynamite

AEW star Austin Gunn boldly proclaimed that he had taken over one of WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg's classic moves.

Back when he was a member of The New Age Outlaws, Road Dogg (aka Brian James) had a signature move called "Shake, Rattle and Roll." It was a combination of three jabs, a shimmy, and the hard right punch. While with the Outlaws, James was partnered with Austin's father, Billy Gunn.

The 27-year-old recreated the iconic move last night on AEW Dynamite against Anthony Bowens. He teamed up with his brother Colten (The Gunn Club) against The Acclaimed (Bowens and Max Caster) in a dumpster match.

Austin took to Twitter to give a shoutout to Road Dogg. The former claimed that the latter approved the use of the signature move and declared that it's his now.

"oh… you didn’t know? @BrianRDJames ps. I got the stamp of approval last night… this is now mine," Austin tweeted.

However, The Gunn Club was unsuccessful after Caster nailed a "Mic Drop" elbow on Colten. The brothers then got thrown inside the dumpster, allowing The Acclaimed to win.

WWE legend Road Dogg once compared AEW tag team Gunn Club to the iconic New Age Outlaws

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Road Dogg thought The Gunn Club (Austin and Colten) was similar to New Age Outlaws (himself and Billy Gunn).

The WWE Hall of Famer mainly emphasized that Austin was nailing his role as the hypeman but jokingly said that the latter was more athletic than he was.

"I do see us a little bit. I see Austin as that... the difference is he can work too, he's an athlete too... like I wasn't a very good athlete, I was just entertaining I guess, but both of his [Billy Gunn] kids are really good athletes. Austin is kind of the one who's out there a little more. Colten kind of just brings home the bacon, you know what I mean? He just does what he needs to do. So yeah, I do see some things that are similar," Road Dogg said.

Despite losing to The Acclaimed, the Gunn brothers definitely have the potential to be the best heel duo in AEW, as pundits have been praising their in-ring skills.

It will be interesting to see if there's more in store in the rivalry between the two teams after the dumpster match.

